IPoB accuses S-Court of obstructing justice for Nnamdi Kanu

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday, accused the Nigerian Supreme Court of obstructing the course of justice for its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful entitled “The Supreme Court of Nigeria is obstructing justice for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, alleged that over 100 days after the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Nigeria which discharged and acquitted its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Nigerian government went to Supreme Court to contest the judgment. The Nigerian Supreme Court has not fixed any date to entertain the matter.

IPoB’s statement read: “The global family and movement of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, wish to alert the public and the international community on the deliberate obstruction of justice by the Supreme Court of Nigeria in the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is illegally detained in the Department of State Services, DSS, solitary confinement.

“The world should recall that the Justices of Court of Appeal Abuja on October 13, 2022, unanimously discharged and acquitted Mazi Nnamdi Kanu of all charges brought against him by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The same Court barred the Nigerian government from prosecuting him in any Nigerian Court. Similarly, the Umuahia High Court ordered the Federal Government of Nigeria to return Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to Kenya, from where they abducted him, tortured him, and extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria.

“Nonetheless, the lawless Federal Government of Nigeria refused to obey the court orders. Instead, they erroneously went to the Supreme Court to obstruct justice by filing an appeal to their own lower court’s ruling.”