Iperu multi-million Naira health facility not attacked – Ogun SDGs

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Ogun State Governor on Special Duties and and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Damilola Otubanjo, has debunked reports that a robbery case occurred at the 100-bed Mother and Child Centre (MCC) in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government after its commissioning in the state.

Otubanjo said that the story currently been disseminated on different online and social media platforms was totally different from what transpired at the medical facility after its inauguration by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

While clearing the air on the report yesterday, she said that there was never a robbery incident after the facility was commissioned to improve women fertility as well as reduce mother and child mortality rate across the state.

Otubanjo, who described the report as inappropriate, stressed that the purveyors were not mindful of the impact their actions would have on the major beneficiaries of the health facility.

She, meanwhile, urged the residents to consider the health facility and other public infrastructures as their own and protect the hospital and it’s image.

The SSA added that they should refrain from acts that could sabotage and destroy facilities provided by the government for the welfare and wellbeing of the good people of the State.

According to the statement, “This feed was published by a renowned media house and it is pertinent adequate investigation is carried out before releasing misleading content on social media feeds, knowing the sensitivity of the period we are in. We should be mindful of circulating inappropriate news without adequate recourse.

“To set this straight, the suspected thieves broke into the Hospital before the commissioning of the project and not after commissioning as reported. The stolen items had been restored before commissioning, and investigations had commenced to apprehend the suspects, of which the information only made it way into the public following the apprehension of the suspects for further investigations and necessary actions.

“The office of the SSA on Special Duties and SDGs has the responsibility to adequately inform the general public to prevent further malicious reactions this said publication has generated.

“OGSG-SDGs further urged the general public to consider public facilities as their own and refrain from acts of self sabotage, capable of destroying facilities provided for the welfare and wellbeing of the good people of the State.

“We all must take our part in ensuring judicious use of government facilities and protect the investments in our care through shared collective responsibilities”.