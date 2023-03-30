Inuwa Yahaya receives Certificate of Returns with other elected members

By Ben Ngwakwe Gombe

The National Commissioner of INEC has presented the Certificate of Returns to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and his Deputy, Manassah Daniel Jatau in Gombe.

The National Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Baba Bila who represented Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba States in the Commission presented the certificate of Returns to him.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony on Thursday, in Gombe International Hotel, the Governor – elect who is the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, expressed appreciation to the people of Gombe State for supporting the Commission and security agencies in organising and conducting a free and fair elections in the state that produced elected officers.

The Governor has promised that his administration will operate an open day policy and carry everyone along in administering the state inspite of political affiliation.

It will be recalled that APC won 20 seats in the State House of Assembly while PDP had 4 seats respectively.

He pointed out that if there is faulty that subsequent elections conducted by the commission arising from human errors, he advocated that future elections that such errors will be corrected by the commission.