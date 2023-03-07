Int’l Women’s Day: Women deserve more National offices — Nwokokoro

By Fortune Eromosele

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to commemorate International Women’s Day, 2023, the Director of Arts and Culture, Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, Amarachukwu Nwokokoro has called on the federal government to promote women’s inclusivity by appointing more women into federal, state and local government offices.

According to her, this would boost the achievement of gender equality, goal 5 of SDGs, and to an extent reduce inequality which is goal 10 of SDGs.

Amarachukwu made this known while addressing the press on the occasion of International Women’s Day which is every 8th Day of March in Abuja.

While speaking, she said, “Imagine a gender-equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that’s diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women’s equality. Collectively we can all #EmbraceEquity.

“Celebrate women’s achievement. Raise awareness about discrimination. Take action to drive gender parity. IWD belongs to everyone, everywhere. Inclusion means all IWD action is valid.

“The theme for International Women’s Day, 8 March 2023 (IWD 2023) is, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This theme is aligned with the priority theme for the upcoming 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-67), “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.

“A gender-responsive approach to innovation, technology and digital education can increase the awareness of women and girls regarding their rights and civic engagement. Advancements in digital technology offer immense opportunities to address development and humanitarian challenges, and to achieve the 2030 Agenda’s Sustainable Development Goals. Unfortunately, the opportunities of the digital revolution also present a risk of perpetuating existing patterns of gender inequality.

“Growing inequalities are becoming increasingly evident in the context of digital skills and access to technologies, with women being left behind as the result of this digital gender divide. The need for inclusive and transformative technology and digital education is therefore crucial for a sustainable future.”

Nwokokoro, whose tagline is “Changing the Narrative”, pointed out that every phenomenal woman deserves to be celebrated not only during International Women’s Day, but all year long.

She charged Nigerian youths to join her and become A.G.E.N.T.S. during her time as Director, Arts and Culture. Nwokokoro stressed that she aims at making a difference in Nigeria and for Nigerian youths as it pertains to arts and culture.

To this end, she said, “For International Women’s Day and beyond, Nigerian Youth Congress Arts and Culture creates an initiative called ‘The Table’. The Nigerian Youth Congress Arts and Culture uses March and beyond to spread this awareness of embracing equality. According to UN Women, ‘Globally, some progress on women’s rights has been achieved. However, work still needs to be done in Nigeria to achieve gender equality.’ The Nigerian woman is set back and the biggest question is what are we doing to ensure these changes.

“This is why in March they stand to say ‘Equality is needed for the Nigerian Woman’. The Nigerian woman needs to be told she is important; her voice is heard and she has a seat at the table! They introduced ‘The Table’ 2023 this project would run from March 8th 2023- April 18th 2023. The name ‘The table’ is taken from the saying ‘Having a seat at the table’. This is to tell women that truly we are all invited to this table and it’s time for their voices to be heard. This Initiative would have conversations and outreaches to impact women in Nigeria.