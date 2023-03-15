Int’l Women’s Day: Mobihealth boss,  Adewara, bags Forbes Women Africa  award

The founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the telemedicine company, Mobihealth International, Dr Funmi Adewara, has been awarded the Forbes Women Africa Technology and Innovation Award, for her innovative roles in the telemedicine sector, which she dedicated to her mother.

Adewara, a Nigerian United Kingdom-based medical doctor, disclosed this at Pretoria, South Africa, on Wednesday, while delivering her acceptance speech during the eighth annual edition of the Forbes Women Africa Summit in commemoration of the 2023 International Women’s Day.

According to the Managing Editor of Forbes Africa, Renuka Methil, the summit − which has gained reputation as a prestigious calendar event for high-profile women on the African continent and beyond − was themed ‘Women 3.0: The icons and ideas shaping Africa’.

Delivering her acceptance speech, Adewara thanked Forbes Africa for deeming her worthy of the 2023 Forbes Woman Africa Technology and Innovation Award.

“I must also give honour to whom it is due − my mother, never could anyone imagine that her name will be mentioned in a room filled with phenomenal women,” she said “I want to dedicate this award to Mrs Adenike Adewara, my dear mother, whose sacrifices and values instilled in me made it possible for me to get good education and to be able to stand before you all today.”

Adewara also seized the opportunity to encourage every woman and girl to believe in themselves.

“You are enough. You can do it. No one has the audacity to stop your dreams without your consent,” she added.

Adewara narrated how she started Mobihealth International during the darkest period of her life – that she was going through a divorce, an empty bank account, and nearly homeless with five-year old twin children in private school.

“Founding a startup was unimaginable − it was the craziest thing to do,” she said. “But Steve Jobs said ‘those who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.’”

Speaking on some of the barriers to capital access, Adewara lamented that women face more scrutiny and biases than men during funding processes. She stated that women constantly have to prove themselves even when they deliver more metrics than their male counterparts.

According to her, some of the challenges most women face in their access to funds and capitals included socio-cultural barriers, sexism, sexual harassment, and the fact that the society seems okay with them doing small-scale enterprises and do not expect them to be talking about scaling multi-million dollar businesses.

“It often feels like you are on trial,” she lamented. “As a woman, you have to prove what you have achieved. Investors focus more on the risks – whereas, for male founders, it is about what they can achieve, the opportunities.”

At the summit, Adewara was among the over 50 speakers who spoke on the theme of the event. She was also in an interactive panel session titled ‘Citadels of Power: The West African Renaissance’.

According to the organisers, some of the speakers expected to speak at the event included: Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, 24th President of Liberia; Patricia Scotland, 6th Commonwealth Secretary-General and the first-ever woman to hold the position; Tunde Oyeneyin, Nigerian American Peleton instructor, trainer and motivational speaker; Thembi Kgatlana, South African soccer player; Unathi Mtya, group chief information and digital officer at African Bank; Fatima Babakura, founder of Timabee and Yerwa Secrets; Nonkululeko Gobodo, CEO of Awakened Global; Aisha Ayensu, Creative Director of Christie Brown; Salma Rhadia Mukansanga, Rwandan international football referee listed with FIFA; among others.

The Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit is an event that brings together the who is who of female leadership on the continent and beyond – from the world of business, politics, art, sports, civil society and life.