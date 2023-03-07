International Women’s Day: Jaiyesinmi charges women on entrepreneurship

Source: International Women’s Day

By Adesina Wahab

The Founder of Women Foundation for Nation Building, WINBAFRICA, Dr Bukola Bello Jaiyesinmi, has admonished women not to lose focus of the need to develop entrepreneurial spirit so as to be able to cope with the demands of today’s world.

She gave the charge in her message to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality.”

According to her, women possess the strength to build institutions that would cater for the concerns of the global hour and the future towards the sustainability and betterment of the world.

‘’As we advance into the future, realities of the global hour leave nations, peoples and organizations to grapple with the fallout of economic and social challenges. It is imperative that government, social entrepreneurs and businesses collaborate with women to open new vistas of cooperation, access, growth and development,” she noted.

WINBAFRICA was founded in 2014 by Jaiyesimi, an entrepreneur and pan Africanist with passion for projecting women issues. WINBAFRICA has the mandate to transform the African society by supporting women to play significant roles in nation building, as well as creating avenues for identifying, raising and supporting women leaders to come together to brainstorm on issues affecting their well-being and generating practical and achievable solutions.