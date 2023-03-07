Internal sabotage spoilt APC fortunes in Imo — Uzodimma

By Chidi Nkwopara

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has accused some members of All Progressives Congress, APC, of sabotaging the fortunes of the party, during the last presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

Uzodimma made the accusation weekend while addressing the congregation of Government House Chapel, Owerri, after the Eucharistic celebration.

The Governor, who was not particularly pleased with the party’s results, described it as “the highest level of sabotage”, a situation where some party faithful were given responsibilities but preferred sitting on the fence.

His words: “We had a situation where some supposed party faithful were given responsibilities to perform, but they preferred sitting on the fence. This is complete sabotage.”

Continuing, Uzodimma said: “There is nothing to gain by sabotaging the system already put in place for the success of a programme.

“Those who withheld resources mapped out for elections or went to a corner to hide showed the highest level of sabotage. They should not sabotage themselves, because both God and government see such bad behaviour.”

On the State Assembly elections scheduled for March 11, Uzodimma appealed to the Imo people to come out and vote for their preferred candidates, instead of being discouraged by the outcome of the results of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Uzodimma said: “I enjoin you to be realistic at all times. Nigeria is a national project and there is every need to be part of the federation.

“Government is about the people. You should not be discouraged because your preferred Presidential candidate or any other candidate for that matter did not win the last election. You should see reasons to come out and vote on Saturday.”

While promising that he will do his best to ensure that his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, wins the election, he however, appealed to the party faithful, to devote time to organize the local government areas for the task ahead.

After congratulating all those who won in the last elections, Governor Uzodimma sought God’s intervention in the inconclusive polls which would be concluded this weekend.