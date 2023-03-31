You’re heating up polity with statements without arrest, govs tell DSS

***Urge DSS to do its job by arresting and prosecuting all those involved in the plot as a matter of urgency

Condemn the Plot to form an Interim Government, Vow to resist any such move

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE thirty- six State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum have asked the Department of State Services, DSS to as a matter of urgency arrest and prosecute those involved in the plot to put in place an interim government as part of moves to truncate the nation’s democracy.

The Governors who condemned the move in very strong terms any unconstitutional means of regime change have however vowed to resist such, just as they have assured their commitment to continue in the defence of Nigeria’s democracy as elected leaders.

In a statement on Friday by NGF Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal at the end of the 4th meeting of the Governors, he warned the DSS against issuing statements without arrest as that amounts to heating the polity.

Tambuwal said, “The Forum deliberated extensively on the alleged plot by some unscrupulous elements to install an interim government, as contained in the recent statement issued by the Department for State Services (DSS). Governors condemned in the strongest terms, any unconstitutional means of regime change and pledged its commitment to continue to defend Nigeria’s democracy as elected leaders.

“In addition, the Forum believes that issuing statements without arrests is akin to heating up the polity and causing unwarranted tension in the country. It called on the DSS to do its job by immediately arresting and prosecuting all those involved in the plot as a matter of urgency.”

Recall that the DSS had on Wednesday confirmed rumours that a section of the political class was planning for an interim government in order to truncate the result of the recently-concluded general elections.

The Spokesman for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya in a statement said that the agency had identified some key players in the plot for an Interim Government in Nigeria but did not give the names of the masterminds.

The agency had said that the planners of the interim government had already held several meetings, during which they weighed many options to actualize their plot including sponsoring endless mass protests across Nigerian cities, securing a warrant to declare a state of emergency or a court injunction to stop the inauguration of the executive and the legislature at the federal and state levels.