Interim Government: Why plot to truncate Tinubu’s inauguration is dangerous – Islamic cleric

The National Missioner of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Sheik AbdurRahman Ahmad, has explained why an alleged attempt by some politicians to truncate the swearing-in of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on May 29 would be dangerous.

Recall that the spokesman for the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo had raised the alarm over alleged plots by some opposition parties to truncate the transition process.

Similarly, the DSS raised the alarm over ongoing plot by some key political players in the country to install an interim government.

The Spokesman for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, revealed the step-by-step ways key political players are planning to effect their plans, in a statement made available to Vanguard.

According to him, the planners, in their many meetings, have weighed various options, which include, sponsoring endless violent mass protests in major cities to warrant a declaration of State of Emergency. Again, the service said they are planning to obtain frivolous court injunctions to forestall the inauguration of new executive administrations and legislative houses at the Federal and State levels.

But, the cleric, who spoke at the annual Ramadan lecture of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria in Lagos, said such a move would disunite and disturb the peace of the country.

He said, “It will be unwise for anyone to think they can use extrajudicial means to truncate the swearing-in. That will be dangerous because it is at the heart of the unity of this country.

“It is also at the heart of the well-being of the people. If we must have a country, then we must live by the constitution.”