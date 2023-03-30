Interim government: Invite Datti for further clarification, APC tells DSS

Datti Baba-Ahmed

..says Donald Duke has been forgiven

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The All Progressives Congress has called on the Department of State Service, DSS to invite the Vice Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, LP, Dr. Datti Baba Ahmed for further clarification on his assertion on the swearing in of Bola Tinubu come May 29.

The Chairman of APC in Cross River state , Alphonsus Eba Esq who made the call on Thursday in calabar while interacting with Journalists added that Datti Ahmed should not be arrested but invited to give better clarification about his call on the CJN not to swear in APC president elect.

Recall that the Labour Party Vice presidential candidate had on National television on 22nd March, 2023 said that swearing in President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu would be tantamount to inviting the military to take over the affairs of Nigeria.

“I was watching Channels Television yesterday, and I saw that Release. again of the 22nd of March, on Channels, I watched Datti Ahmed the Vice Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, where he categorically said that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, should not swear in our President-elect.

“That there will be no swearing-in statement was too strong, and appears to have some coloration, that is what we call circumstantial evidence in law. It might not be firm, it might not be correct, but that nexus that connects that, he should please come and clarify, whether he intends to get a Court injunction or what he truly meant.

“Because it happened in this country, in 1993, where the association for better Nigeria then led by Francis Arthur Nzeribe, came up to get an injunction unfortunately by an indigene of Cross River state , Justice Ikpeme, that annulled the June 12 election.

“We already have a President-elect, whose Certificate of Return has been issued to already, by Section 75 of the electoral Act 2022, there is nobody except the Tribunal that can upturn that.

“It will be very sad, that all stress and struggle for over 24 years one man who was fortunately one time Senator and was thrown out through a judicial process, would want to use illegal means to truncate our Democracy,” he said.

Speaking further , he also said that he has already forgiven those who were against the zoning stance of the APC in the state during the just concluded guber polls including Mr Donald Duke and other stressing that he holds no grudges against anyone.

“We have forgiven Donald Duke in our political evangelism, we don’t just come for the saints for also came for the sinners,” he said .