Inspirational artist Aribo finds divine direction in new single ‘Compass’

Gospel Singer, Songwriter, and Video director Aribo Abiodun popularly known as Aribo A releases the audio and visual rendition of his latest single, “Compass”. The song’s theme which is centered around finding one’s way back to Christ, boasts of lyrics that express vulnerability and a deep desire for repentance. If you’re looking for that song that speaks to you when you lose your way, then this is the perfect tune for you..

Produced by Magicalsoundzz, RJAY, and Seun Dede, Compass” draws its story from the bible reminding listeners that even in the midst of life’s most turbulent moments, Christ is there to guide and protect us. The “Compass” visuals, open with young children representing hope for the future, where Aribo A’s passion touches the heart and soul, in a way that is easy to see why he has gained a reputation for inspiring and uplifting music.

According to the fast rising gospel artist: “Compass” is a song that will resonate with anyone who has ever felt lost, alone, or disconnected from their faith — a reminder that no matter how far we may stray, Christ is always there to guide us back to the right path”.

With performances like the State House Christmas Carol and Praise Concert at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock in 2019 and international performances in Johannesburg, East London (South Africa), Aribo A is known as one of the silent powerhouses in the gospel music industry. His debut single “Surface” had him partner with Africa’s biggest streaming platform; Boomplay, after winning a singing competition as a student in University of Lagos, and his second single “The Only Difference” heralded his teen brand initiative, Gather Global.

“Compass” audio and visuals are out today March 24, 2023 on all digital platforms.