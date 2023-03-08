Insecurity: Ortom lifts 2-year ban on motorbikes in parts of Benue

By Peter Duru

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has ordered the lifting of the ban on the use motorcycles in the Sankera axis of the state comprising Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo Local Government Areas, LGAs.

The ban came into effect in December 2020 after a resolution of the State Security Council, following the alarming increase in crimes perpetrated In that axis by armed men on motorcycles.

According to a statement issued Tuesday in Makurdi by the Chief Presss Secretary to the Governor, Nathaniel Ikyur, the lifting of the ban was with immediate effect.

Ikyur in the statement said, “directive is in consonance with the judgment of the High Court of Justice, Gboko which had set aside the order of the Benue State Security Council who banned the use of motorcycles in the Sankera axis of the state as a way of curtailing the rise of crime in the area.

“Governor Ortom maintained that as a government that believes in the rule of law and due process, his administration was bound to reverse its action.

“The action of the Security Council followed the continued use of the motorcycles by criminals and bandits in the area to wreck havoc on their communities which led to the destruction of the rural economy, social and political life of the area.”