Initiate policies that will attract investors to Abia, industrialist tasks Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

An industrialist, Chief Ezenwa Igwe, has tasked the Abia state Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, to create an enabling environment and initiate policies that will make investors troop into the state and help entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

Igwe, who stated this while congratulating Otti for his victory in the governorship poll, explained that Abia people are expectant that the Governor-elect would deploy his vast experience in the business sector to initiate policies that would make investors troop in the state and make it a true regional industrial hub of the South East zone.

He charged Otti to be ready for the enormous responsibilities which demand total commitment towards sustainable development and economic emancipation of the people.

His words; “I congratulate the Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, over his victory at the governorship election. I urge him to focus more on creating an enabling environment that can attract investments to the state and help entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. He really needs to initiate policies that will make investors to troop into Abia state and make the state a true regional industrial hub of the South East zone. Abia people are expectant that Otti will deploy his vast experience to lift the state to greater heights.”

He stated that Otti’s consistency in running for the governorship position is a glaring testimony of his doggedness and unquenchable desire to contribute his quota to the development of the state.

“Dr. Alex Otti’s victory came at a time Abia people greatly desired change in governance. I have no doubt that he is fully prepared and charged for the enormous challenges facing the state which demands total commitment towards sustainable investments and development in all sectors of the state to ensure total emancipation of the people.”