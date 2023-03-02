INEC uploads 83% of election results

Five days after the 2023 presidential election and 24 hours after declaring the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to upload all the election results.

So far INEC has uploaded 147,578 results from 176, 846 polling units, representing 82 percent of results from all the polling units.

Tinubu secured a total of 8,794,726 votes to win the election.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had the second-highest figure with 6,984,520 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) was next with 6,101,533 votes.

The commission has, however, come under criticism over its failure to electronically transmit results to the results viewing portal, as many couldn’t understand the reason INEC delayed uploading the results from the 2023 general elections conducted on February 25.

Section 60 of the country’s Electoral Act, said that INEC officials must upload results immediately once they are collated. and clause 38 of the guidelines issued by the same electoral body says it is a crime not to do so.

Checks by our correspondent on Thursday revealed that the results of all the polling units were yet to be uploaded on the INEC website.

The portal, known as INEC Rev, was designed by the commission for presiding officers to upload results from polling units.

One of the things people cannot understand is why INEC has not done this. Why do they have long hours of delay that have now created all kinds of problems?

As of the time of filing this report, the electronic transmission of results was still ongoing.