INEC unprepared for 2023 polls — FixPolitics

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

FIXPOLITICS Initiative has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of breaching the trust of Nigerians with its reported failure to upload the February 25, 2023 general elections results to its portal via the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System in real time, as it promised before the election.

According to the Executive Director, Tony Ubani, INEC was unprepared for the election, aside from deliberately violating its law and guidelines.

Ubani in a statement yesterday, noted the various assurances by the commission’s officials that they were ready for the polls with deployment of the BVAS. He accused INEC of unpreparedness for the polls.

He stated: “At a press conference in November 2022, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu – conscious of growing public concern about the sincerity, transparency and commitment of the commission to credible elections, in which the votes of citizens will be respected – assured Nigerians the commission would upload polling results to its portal at the polling unit, immediately after voting, adding that citizens would have access to these results in real time.

“The performance and controversies over the results mean that the electoral reforms and lessons declared to have been learned were not applied and, as an electoral body, it was significantly less prepared than it claimed.”

According to him, the commission had promised to upload polling unit results and that citizens would have access to those results in real time as it uploads the results.