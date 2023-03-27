INEC to hold Adamawa, Kebbi, 94 Constituency elections April 15

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has decided that all outstanding Governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023.

“The Commission met today (Monday) 27th March 2023 and reviewed the areas where supplementary elections are required to conclude the outstanding Governorship, National and State Assembly elections across the country”, said INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

It would be recalled that 26 State Governorship, 104 Senatorial, 329 Federal and 935 State constituency elections have been concluded and winners declared.

“Consequently, supplementary Governorship elections will be held in Adamawa and Kebbi States, 5 Senatorial Districts, 31 Federal and 58 State Assembly constituencies. Owing to the competitive nature of the elections, especially for legislative seats, supplementary elections will be held in just a few polling unit in some constituencies.

“A comprehensive list of the polling units by State, Local Government, Registration Area, registered voters and PVCs collected will be published on our website on or before Wednesday 29th March 2023.

“Meanwhile, the Commission has fixed Saturday 15th April 2023 for the conduct of the supplementary elections in the affected polling units nationwide.

We appeal to all political parties, candidates and stakeholders to note the date and locations of the supplementary elections. The earlier accreditation for polling and collation agents, observers and the media still subsists for the supplementary elections.

“The Commission once again urges political parties, candidates and their supporters to see the exercise as an election and not war. They should avoid incendiary statements and negative mobilisation so that the elections can be conducted and concluded as scheduled”, he added.