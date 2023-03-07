INEC Suspends Sokoto Resident Electoral Commissioner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Sokoto State, Dr. Nura Ali, with immediate effect.

The suspension, which is coming four days before the governorship and House of Assembly elections across the country, was announced in a letter signed by INEC’s Secretary, Rose Orlaran-Anthony, on Monday, and addressed to both the Resident Electoral Commissioner and the Administrative Secretary in the state.

According to the letter, Dr. Nura Ali has been directed to stay away from the Commission’s office in Sokoto State until further notice.

The letter with no INEC/SCE/442/V.II read, “This is to inform you of the commission’s decision for you (Dr Nura Ali), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Sokoto State, to stay away from the commission’s office in Sokoto state immediately until furthermore notice.

“The administrative secretary is directed to take full charge of INEC, Sokoto State office with immediate effects ”

In a separate letter sighted by our correspondent, the commission directs the Administrative Secretary of the commission in the state, Hauwa Aliyu Kangiwa, to take full charge of the commission in the state with immediate effect.

The commission directs Hauwa to take full responsibility of all administrative and election pending when the commission directs otherwise.

The letter further directed her to liaise with the Supervisory National Commissioner, Professor Muhammad Sani Kaita for further clarifications when necessary.