INEC seeks variation of inspection order granted Obi, Atiku

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has approached the Court of Appeal in Abuja, praying it to vary the orders it granted for candidates of the Labour Party, LP, and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to be allowed to inspect sensitive materials that were used for the presidential election.

INEC, in its legal process dated March 4, urged the appellate court which will sit as the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, to vary the order to enable it to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, it used for the presidential poll.

It told the court that the configuration was necessary since the BVAS would also be deployed for the next round of elections, starting with Governorship and State Assembly elections billed for Saturday, as well as other rescheduled elections.

According to INEC, without a prompt variation of the inspection order granted to Obi and Atiku, especially the aspect restraining it from tampering with formation contained in the BVAS, it would be difficult for it to proceed with the scheduled elections.

It will be recalled that the a three-member panel of the court, last Friday, gave Obi and Atiku the nod to have access to all the sensitive materials the INEC deployed for the conduct of the presidential election that held on February 25.

The panel, led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh made the orders after it heard two separate ex-parte applications the two aggrieved presidential candidates filed alongside their political parties.

Cited as Respondents in the matter were INEC, the acclaimed winner of the presidential election, Bola Tinubu, as well as his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Both applications were predicated on Section146 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022, Paragraph 47 (1, 2 &3) of the First Schedule of the Electoral Act of 2022, as well as under the inherent jurisdiction of the Court as referenced by Section 6 (6) A & B of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

While Obi, in his application marked: CA/PEC/02M/23, which was moved by his team of lawyers led by Mr. Alex Ejesieme, SAN, sought six principal reliefs, on the other hand, Atiku’s lawyer, Mr. Adedamola Faloku, sought seven prayers from the tribunal.

Specifically, the applicants persuaded the court to compel INEC to allow them to obtain documents in its custody that were used for the presidential election.

They maintained that the requested documents would aid their petition against the outcome of the presidential contest that was declared in favour of candidate of the APC, Tinubu.

More so, Obi and Atiku obtained order of the court granting them leave to file the application, outside or before the pre-hearing session of the planned substantive petitions.

"That the 1st Respondent, that is INEC is hereby directed to allow the Applicants inspect all the eiectoral materials used in the conduct of the Election for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria held on the 25th day of February, 2023.

“That the Applicants are hereby permitted to do electronic scanning and/or make photocopies of Voter’s Registration, Ballot Papers used in the conduct of the election for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria held on the 25th day of February, 2023.

“That leave is hereby granted to the Applicants to carryout Digital Forensic Inspection of BVAS machines used for the conduct of the 25th February, 2023 Election for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“That prayer 6 hereof is hereby struck out having been withdrawn by the Applicants”.

Obi had in the prayer that was struck out, sought an order to restrain INEC “from tampering with the information embedded in the BVAS machines until due inspection is conducted and Certified True Copies of them issued”

Other Justices on the three-member panel of the appellate court that granted the applications, were Justices Haruna Simon Tsammani and James Gambo Abundaga.

INEC had declared Tinubu of the APC as winner of the presidential poll, ahead of 17 other candidates that contested the election.

According to INEC, Tinubu, scored a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku who polled a total of 6,984,520 votes and Obi of the LP who came third with a total of 6,101,533 votes.

Both PDP and LP had since rejected the outcome of the election and vowed to challenge it in court.

Addressing the media, Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, insisted had that they won the 2023 presidential election.

They expressed their readiness to reclaim a mandate they said was given to them by Nigerians, through the court.

“We’ll explore all legal options to retrieve our mandate.

“We won the election. I’m fully committed to a better future for the country, and nothing can stop that,” Obi added.

Under the Electoral Act 2022, any candidate dissatisfied with the return made by the INEC, shall within 21 days after the date of the declaration of the result of the election, file a petition before the tribunal.

An election tribunal shall deliver its judgement in writing within 180 days from the date the petition was filed.