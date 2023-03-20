INEC, security agents fulfilled their promises in Delta – Okowa

By Biodun Busari

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for living up to the expectations during the governorship and state assembly elections on Saturday.

Okowa gave this commendation while featuring in an exclusive interview on Arise News TV on Monday evening while reacting to the victory of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, who emerged as the winner and Governor-elect.

Oborevwori who polled 360,234 votes defeated his main challenger from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ovie Omo-Agege who had 240,229 votes.

Reacting to the victory, Okowa said, the electoral body and the law enforcement agencies stayed true to their promises which birthed free and fair elections.

“At the first instance, I want to thank INEC and all its officials for staying true to the promises made to have free and fair elections. I want to thank the security agencies for doing the much they could to ensure a fairly peaceful election,” he said.

He further said, “We give God thanks for making us win this election. We worked hard for it and we indeed got the victory. Where we lost in four local governments we were able to get victory in 21.”