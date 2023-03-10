INEC recognises Akan Udofia as APC gov candidate for Akwa Ibom

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially recognised Obong Akan Udofia as the duly nominated APC Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.

The commission listed the name and particulars of Akan Udofia and his running mate, Hon. Victor Antai as Governorship and Deputy Governorship Candidates for the APC in Akwa Ibom State in its updated list of candidates released on Friday 10th March 2023.

The update followed Tuesday’s Judgement of the Supreme Court which dismissed Mr. Ita Enang’s Appeal and affirmed the January 19th, 2023 Judgement of the Court of Appeal, Abuja which upheld Akan Udofia as the authentic APC Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.

Political watchers in the state hold that this has put to rest all litigations and disputes arising from the APC primaries of 2022 and cleared the path for the APC to contest the Governorship Elections in Akwa Ibom State.