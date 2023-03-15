INEC Re-strategizes to conduct Credible elections in Sokoto – General Alkali

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The Independent National Electoral Commission, SokotoState office has re-strategize with a view to ensure that the forthcoming Gubernatorial and state Assembly Elections are conclusive aside from being free, fair, and credible.

The action followed the postponement of the 11th March Gubernatorial and state Assembly Elections to Saturday, March 18th 2023.

The Supervisory National Commissioner of the Eleçtion umpire, Major General Modibbo Alkali was deployed to Sokoto from the Commission’s headquarters to assist the Administrative Secretary and Acting REC Barr. Hauwa Aliyu Kangiwa (Mrs) in the conduct of the forthcoming governorship and State Assembly Elections disclosed this in a statement, saying that preparations by INEC with regards to the Eleçtions were in top gear.

Alkali said part of the preparations for the successful conduct of the elections is the

engagements of various key stakeholders such as security agencies, political party leaders, civil society, and media organisations in preparation for the elections.

“Such engagements according to the statement includet he commission’s conduct of series of engagement meetings with Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), Party leaders and Media organizations with a view to analyze the shortcomings in the Witnessed in Presidential and National Assembly Elections with a view to making correction.

” The NationalThe Commissioner and the Management team of INEC Sokoto have also engaged the services of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), The Management of NNPC Mega Station Sokoto, and some Independent Petroleum Marketers to ensure a steady and easy supply of PMS to NURTW at the official pump price to forestall the delay in the deployment of Men and Materials to Polling Units on the day of Election, says statement.

“The National Commissioner and the Acting REC conducted a refresher training to Supervisory Presiding Officers and Collation Officers on Wednesday the 8th of March and Monday the 13th of March, 2023 so as to prepare them ahead of the rescheduled elections”.

“Sensitization outreach was also organized on Saturday and Sunday the 11th and12th of March, 2023, by the Department of Voter Education and Publicity, in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency(N.O.A), National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) and Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.”

The statement further disclosed that the National Commissioner and the Acting Resident Electoral Commissioner, INEC Sokoto along with all stakeholders visited the Central Bank of Nigeria, Sokoto Branch to inspect and sort out sensitive Election Materials for early distribution to LGAs.

” The ICCES members consist of all heads of the Security agencies under the chair of the Commissioner of, CP Muhammad Usaini Gumel assured that the committee has deployed additional state of the art antiriot and crowd control equipment to checkmate political thuggery and related electoral offences on the election day”.

“The commission however reiterated its total commitment and readiness to conduct a free, fair, and credible Elections that will be acceptable to all,” says the retired Major general.