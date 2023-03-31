INEC presents certificates of return to Edo assembly members-elect

By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo State on Friday presented Certificate of Return to the members-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly charging them to rise above parochial politics but make the interest of the people their priority.



Out of the 24 seats of the Edo State House of Assembly, election into three seats are yet to be concluded and they are Ovia South West, Oredo East and Egor.



The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Edo State, Obo Effanga,, asked them to rise above political allegiance and place the interest of the people first.



He said “Lawmakers and politicians generally need to rise above blind allegiance to political parties whose membership in our climes is very fluid, transient and without core values and principles.

” They should equally raise their game above the politics of allegiance to persons and other interests who may influence them to act even against the interest of their constituencies and the state or country.



“The existence of a parliament is what sets democracy apart from non-democratic systems of government and the central role of the parliament is to serve as checks and balances to the other arms of government, namely the executive and the judiciary. It is hoped that those elected into the upcoming parliament have a clear understanding of this, as a building block to democracy”, Effanga said.



While commending how democracy has evolved in the country over the years, he called on those who contested in the election but felt to have been rigged out to seek redress in the appropriate quarters rather than calling for war.



“Twenty-four years into our current democratic journey, it is time for us to build, raise and equip more democrats to keep democracy going.”



Responding for the members-elect, Yekini Idiaye representing Akoko-Edo Constituency I, thanked the INEC and the security personnel for their roles in the election.



He said the members-elect, irrespective of their political parties’ differences, will always put the interest of the people above their personal interest