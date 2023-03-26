INEC must review results of some LGAs in Adamawa — HURIWA

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to review results of some local government areas of Adamawa state before the March 29th rerun election.

National Coordinator, HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko made the calling during a press conference in Abuja on Sunday.

According to Onwubiko, the All Progressives Congress Governorship candidate in Adamawa state has patriotically called for a review of the results in the local government areas of Michika, Madagali, Hong, Gombi, Song, Girei, Numan, Lamurde, Demsa, Guvuk, Mayo Belwa, Jada, Toungo, Shelleng, Ganye and Maiha.

HURIWA urged INEC to not consider the rerun without first reviewing the results of the aforementioned local government areas.

HURIWA’s Onwubiko said, “We in the organised civil rights community under the auspices of HURIWA and many other good spirited groups in Nigeria have watched with trepidation as the March 18th 2023 gubernatorial election couldn’t be completed by the Independent National Electoral Commission largely due to some extraneous factors of insecurity that marred the conduct of the election in some parts of Adamawa state. The failures of the police to secure the election also contributed adversely to that election to be rightly declared as inconclusive.

“We are aware that on 22nd March, 2023 Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani), the Governorship candidate of the APC in Adamawa State through her legal team wrote an addendum to her Petition of the 22nd day of March 2023.

“HURIWA is backing this call for immediate review of the aforementioned results before there can be any credible ground for conducting a free, fair and transparent rerun elections as announced by INEC.

“We in Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria are joining voices together with all right thinking lovers of credible election to add our voice to that of Aisha Binani, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa, who rightly made a lawful demand that falls within the remits of the jurisdictions of the Independent National Electoral Commission to review the elections in the above listed local government areas so as to guarantee a free, fair, credible and transparent rerun poll in Adamawa.

“The electoral umpire should follow the precedence they already set clearly in the Enugu and Abia governorship elections in which INEC took some hours to review certain contentious results from some local government collation centres of Abia and Enugu before reaching a determination which received widespread positive acceptance and overwhelming rejoicing in Abìa and Enugu States.

“HURIWA is asking INEC loud and clear to immediately without any further delay by reviewing the results of the Adamawa election in some of the local government areas whereby elections were clearly characterised by unmitigated violence and over-voting. Going ahead with the rerun without the fundamental review of the results, is as good as saying good bye to credible, free, fair and transparent electoral process.”