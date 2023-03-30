INEC issues Certificate of Returns to Niger Gov-elect, other elected House of Assembly Members

Bago

By Wole Mosadomi

The Governor-elect of Niger state, Honorable Mohammed Umar Bago has been issued Certificate of return just as he unveiled five point Agenda to the people of the state.

Similarly, members of the state House of Assembly elected were also issued their Certificates of return.

In his acceptance speech at the ceremony, the Governor elect said his five point Agenda will be focused on prioritize the security and welfare of the people, delivering first rate social amenities, revamping the infrastructure, expanding the state’s revenue base through enhancing the economic frontiers and upholding accountability in repositioning Niger State.

He promised not to betray the trust of the people of the state in his bid towards repositioning the state to an enviable height.

“Let it be known that we recognize the enormity of the tasks ahead. From security to youth restiveness, we are acutely aware of the crisis and setbacks that undermine our progress.

“I promise that we will establish the root causes and drivers of these issues and take decisive actions to nip them in the bud. We will not rest until Niger state becomes a development model. Our hands are on the plough, our eyes are trained on new goals and our hearts committed to do well for Nigerlites,” he assured.

Bago promised to run an all-inclusive and open government where no one would be given preferential treatment over another adding that he would create a fair and equitable society that will benefit every citizen.

While commending his opponents in the just concluded race, the Governor elect called on his closest opponent, the governorship candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi to work with him saying that they would continue to remain allies despite the clashing partisan allegiances.

The Governor-elect and others received their certificate of returns at the Idris Legbo Kutigi Conference Center in Minna, Niger state yesterday presented to them by the INEC National Commissioner for Niger, Kogi and Kwara, Professor Mohammed Sani Adams.

The state INEC Commissioner, Yishua Garki handed the certificate of returns to the Deputy Governor and the elected members of the House of Assembly.