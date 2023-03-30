INEC issues certificate of return to Enugu governor-elect, Mbah, 23 lawmakers

Peter Mbah

By Chinedu Adonu

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Thursday presented certificates of return to Enugu State governor-elect, Barr. Peter Mbah and his deputy, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai respectively.

Also among the recipients at Bon Platinum Hotels, Independent Layout, Enugu, were the 23 elected State House of Assembly.

The INEC National commissioner for Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States, Honourable Kenneth Ukeagu, said that by the provision of the Electoral Act, the commission must issue certificates of return to those elected by their people within 14 days from the date of declaration of results.

Issuing the certificates, Ukeagu said that the commission has slated 15th of April for supplementary election for the House of Assembly election in Oji River, local government area which is still outstanding.

He commended the governor-elect, Mbah, his deputy, all the elected State House of Assembly, clergy men, security agency, media and CSO’s for their roles during the election.

“The certificate of return issued by “the INEC is evidence and authority that shows that one has been duly elected in an election conducted by the commission”.

“The assembly comprises 24 state constituencies, however, 23 members-elect would be issued with their certificates of return ready here except that of Oji River state constituency, which was earlier declared inconclusive.

In his remarks, Mbah pledged to run an all-inclusive and open-door administration, adding that “election is over and it is time to come together and start the building of a prosperous Enugu State”.

He assured that the all-inclusive government would be government for all notwithstanding any known differences in the state.

“I am appealing to all involved in the election to come together and build a prosperous Enugu State since the state is greater than any of us.

“History will never forgive us if, at a time like this, when we should be pursuing the interest and development of our dear Enugu State, we are still enmeshed in the pursuit of political gains and cleavages.

“This is why I extend my hands of fellowship to all my brothers with whom I ran the race for the hearts of the Enugu electorate.

“While we have different political platforms to achieve the Enugu dream, we are united by our passion for the growth of our state,” he said.