INEC issues 23 House of Assembly members-elect Certificate of Return in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has issued a certificate of return to twenty-three out of twenty-seven house of assembly members-elect, all of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo state.

The handing over of the certificate of return to the members-elect took place at the Owerri INEC, office located along Port Harcourt road in Imo on Thursday.

The Assembly seats that did not get their certificate of return were that of Ideato North, Ideato South, Isu, and Ahiazu Mbaise state constituencies.

Until this event, confusion engulfed the last House of Assembly election exercise where it was said that the APC won all 27 seats in the state. It was followed with accusations and counter-accusations that the House of Assembly elections in Imo was marred by violence, intimidation, and vote-buying.

To this extent, because of the outcome of the last elections, the outstanding state constituencies elections were still in confusion ahead of April 15, when the INEC, said it would conclude the areas declared inconclusive.

However, during the issuing of the certificate of return, the INEC, Administrative Secretary, in the state, Jude Okwuonu, said: “the provision of the Electoral Act, mandates the commission must issue certificates of return to those elected by their people within 14 days from the date of declaration of results.”