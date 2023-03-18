INEC has done very well, process very smooth  – Bauchi Governor 

Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has stated that the ongoing governorship election in Bauchi State is very smooth and that he would accept the outcome of the election.

Bala who also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the electoral process at his Yelwa Duguri ward on Saturday, said that INEC has done very well.

“INEC has done very well as far as I’m concerned, whether electronic or manual, you can see the process, it’s very peaceful, very orderly.

“As soon as we came they didn’t have to snap me, I just thumb printed my finger and it popped up my picture and the official clicked. That didn’t take us up to 10 minutes. I think INEC has done well.

“We will continue to do anything as a state that the election is peaceful and by the grace of God is acceptable,” he said.