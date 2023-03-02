INEC failed woefully in conduct of presidential election – Atiku

Atiku

…We won’t sit idly by and watch your right taken from you

…Says INEC’s action is a rape of democracy

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has faulted the conduct of the 2023 presidential election, by the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC.

INEC through the Chief Returning Officer and its Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC , Bola Ahmed Tinubu having won in 12 states and pulled 8, 794, 726 votes.

Recall that Tinubu emerged winner of the election having polled 8, 794, 726 votes, while Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party PDP got 6,984,520. Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party LP, Mr Peter Obi scored 6,101,533 votes; Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso garnered 1, 496, 687.

However, in his press conference on Thursday, Atiku condemn the action of INEC, noting that its mode of operation during the presidential election was a rape of democracy.

He vociferously noted that INEC failed woeful in the conduct of the election.

Faulting Tinubu’s emergence, Atiku said that the former Lagos state governor ‘who is a drug baron has become the president’. “Nigeria drug baron has become the president-elect.”

Renewing the fate of his supporters Atiku opined that his party will not sit idly by and watch their rights taken away from them. “We will not sit idly by and watch your right taken away from you”.

He noted that he would fight constitutionally to reclaim the mandate.