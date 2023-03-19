INEC declares Kwara Speaker, 26-yr-old lady, winners of Assembly election

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Speaker of Kwara state House of Assembly Rt. Hon Yakubu Danladi-Salihu has been reelected to represent the Ilesha-Gwanara state constituency in the Assembly election results released by INEC on Sunday.

Also, a 26-year-old former Senate President of Congress of NOUN Students (CONS) at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Rukayat Shittu has been declared a winner as a fresh member of the Kwara state House of Assembly.

In the result announced by the INEC returning officer, Professor Hakeem Ijaya, Rukayat who contested on the platform of APC scored 7,521 votes to beat her PDP rival who polled 6,957 votes in the Saturday House of Assembly election.

Rukayat will represent the Owode/Onire constituency in Asa local government of Kwara State House of Assembly.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the Kwara state Speaker, Rt. Hon Yakubu Danladi-Salihu of the APC winner of the Ilesha-Gwanara state constituency said he edged out his main contestant, Usman Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Declaring the result at the collation centre for the Ilesha/Gwanara constituency at the Gwanara LGEA primary school, the Returning Officer, Dr Adewale Rafiu, said Danladi-Salihu polled 14, 949 votes while his closest rival, Usman Abubakar of the PDP got 2,072 votes.