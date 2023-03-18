INEC declares APC’s Uche Agabige winner of Orsu House Of Assembly seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Orsu State House of Assembly seat in the just-concluded State Assembly elections. The APC candidate, Hon. Francis Uche Agabige, emerged victorious with a total of 222 votes, while the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) polled 114 votes.

The election was conducted peacefully, and the people of Orsu came out en masse to cast their votes for their preferred candidates. The INEC officials were present at the polling units to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election.

The people of Orsu have expressed their confidence in Hon. Francis Uche Agabige’s ability to represent them well in the State Assembly. They believe that he will use his position to attract development projects to the constituency and improve the lives of the people.

In his acceptance speech, Hon. Francis Uche Agabige expressed his gratitude to the people of Orsu for their support and trust in him. He promised to use his position to bring quality representation to the people of Orsu and initiate projects that will positively impact their lives.

The APC candidate’s victory is a testament to the party’s popularity and acceptance by the people of Orsu. It also shows the level of trust and confidence the people have in the APC-led government and its ability to deliver on its promises.