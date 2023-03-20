INEC declares APC’s Uba Sani winner of Kaduna guber election

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general elections in Kaduna State , Sani Uba has been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the Governo-Elect of the state.

Sani scored 730,002 votes to defeat his closest contender, Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 719,196.

BREAKING: Sen. Uba Sani has been officially declared by INEC as governor-elect of Kaduna State. pic.twitter.com/9HcGVB0AkF— Abdool Moh (@abdool_moh) March 20, 2023

The INEC Collation Officer, Prof. Lawal Bilbis who announced the aforementioned results added that the Labour Party candidate, Jonathan Asake, polled 58,283 to come third while the New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, came to a distant fourth with 21,405 votes while rejected votes stood at 19,114.

The PDP candidate won in 13 LGAs of the state while Sani, the incumbent Senator representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District of the state, won 10 LGAs.

The LGAs won by Ashiru include, Kaura, Sanga, Kajuru, Jaba, Makarfi, Jema’ah, Zango-Kataf, Soba, Chikun, Kagarko, Kachia,Lere and Kudan.

The APC candidate won in Giwa, Ikara, Kauru, Sabon-Gari, Zaria, Kubau, Kaduna South, Kaduna North, Igabi, and Birnin-Gwari.