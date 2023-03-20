INEC declares APC’s Bago winner of Niger guber race

By Wole Mosadomi

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), in Niger State, Honourable Umar Mohammed Bago has been declared the winner of the Governorship election held last Saturday.

He scored 46,9896 votes to defeat his closest rival, Alhaji Liman Isah Kantigi who garnered 38,7476 votes while Labour Party candidate, Joshua Bawa got 3,415 votes.

Returning Officer for the state Governorship election, Professor Clement Allawa, made the declaration at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, office, Minna.

“I am the Returning Officer for the Niger state Governorship election held on Saturday 28th of March, 2023, and having satisfied the Electoral process, I hereby declare Umar Mohammed Bago as the winner of the election,” he declared.

He said the total number of registered voters in the state is 2, 698,344 while 899,488 were accredited.

Professor Allawa also said the total valid votes are 87, 3020, rejected votes stand at 26936 while the total votes cast are 889956.

All the Party Agents of the Parties at the declaration signed the result sheet except that of PDP, Alhaji Sani Idris Kutigi who refused to sign.

No reason was given by him but it is an indication that the result did not go down well with the PDP and might head for the Tribunal to challenge the outcome of the results.