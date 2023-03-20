INEC declares APC‘s Bassey Otu winner of C’River gov’ship race

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River state, Sen. Bassey Otu has been declared the winner of the governorship election held last Saturday.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Teddy Charles Adias declared Sen. Bassey Otu the winner at exactly 3:56 pm on Monday.

Otu who was declared the winner of the election polled 258, 619 votes to defeat Sen. Sandy Onor of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP who scored 179,636.

The governor-elect, Sen. Bassey Otu of the APC won 15 Local government areas out of the 18 LGAs while Prof. Sandy Onor won the remaining three LGAs.