INEC completes nationwide review of governorship election results

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said it had concluded a review of the results of last Saturday’s governorship election, which held in 28 states.

According to the commission, it had also completed the review of the results for Abia and Enugu states, where it had earlier suspended further collation following a series of electoral malfeasance and violence.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The commission recalled that it had met on Monday, March 20 and reviewed the conduct of the governorship and state assembly elections held nationwide on Saturday, March 18.

“Arising from the meeting, the Commission took the decision to suspend further collation of the governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu states, to carry out a review of the collation processes in both states.

“The Commission has concluded the review. Consequently, the collation of results for the governorship election in both Abia and Enugu states will continue today, March 22.

“The Commission appreciates the patience and understanding of the people of both states as we conclude the collation processes.”