INEC-chairman-must-go protesters defy afternoon rains, storm Appeal Court

…Insist the people’s votes must count

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Hundreds of aggrieved citizens under the aegis of the ‘Free Nigeria Movement’ defied the afternoon rains in Abuja and staged a protest march to the Court of Appeal to register their displeasure over what they described as monumental fraud in the just-concluded 2023 elections.

The protesters led by Dr Moses Paul particularly accused the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu of playing games with the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Wielding several placards, the protesters called on Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to cancel the 2023 polls, relieve Yakubu of his duties and replace him with a credible and competent person who would conduct fresh elections.

They also want the President to set in motion plans for the formation of an interim national government in case the judiciary is unable to conclude the presidential election petitions before May 29.

Among the inscriptions on the placards brandished by the protesters who converged at the Abuja Unity fountain were: “Buhari cancels sham elections”, “Nigeria not for sale”, “Yakubu Mahmood no integrity”, “Why can’t we just have free and fair elections?” amongst others.

The street demonstration, which began in earnest at 12:15 pm disrupted vehicular movement on Kukwaba road and caused heavy traffic gridlock on Shehu Shagari way in Abuja’s Central Business District for several hours.

At the Court of Appeal, though the protesters were greeted by a human barricade arranged by the police, they insisted that the people’s votes must count, saying the judiciary is the last hope of the common man.