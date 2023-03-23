Inconclusive: Imo Accord Party asks INEC to declare results uploaded on IREV for Ahiazu

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The Accord Party candidate for the Ahiazu Mbaise state constituency, in Imo state, Bruno Onuoha, on Friday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to declare the winner of March 18, 2023, Ahiazu Mbaise state constituency election, based on the collated and uploaded results on the INEC IREV.

Bruno made this demand while speaking to newsmen in Owerri, about why the Ahiazu election was declared inconclusive.

On his reason for calling for the declaration of results, Onuoha said he reviewed the duplicate copies of the polling unit results with the uploaded results on the INEC I – REV and uncovered that they corresponded with the results at the disposal of his party agents.

According to the Accord Party, “I have called to speak to you today to address issues surrounding the Ahiazu State Constituency election of March 18, 202,3 which I was the candidate of our great Party: Accord Party.

“Firstly let me congratulate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for their

dedication and resilience to give the people of Ahiazu Mbaise, a free and fair election. As in every election, there may have been some glitches here and there. But overall, the conduct of the State Assembly election in Ahiazu Mbaise was smooth up to the collation o results at the Ahiazu LGA INEC office.

“I want to use this interface with the distinguished members of the fourth realm to call on the Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner to immediately question and get answers from the Ahiazu Mbaise Electoral Officer Mr. Uche on the following unlawful acts of his on the election of March 18, 2023:

“His unilateral replacement of the assigned Returning Officer (R.O) for the Ahiazu Mbaise State constituency election on March 18, 2023. His unlawful declaration that the March 18 Ahiazu State constituency election was inconclusive as against and without recourse to the uploaded results of the polling units election results on INEC I – REV. His reasons for including polling units where elections were held, results declared, duplicate result sheets issued to party agents, and results uploaded and available on INEC I- REV for his pronounced supplementary elections.”

“The commissions and omissions of the Electoral Officer at Ahiazu Mbaise are undemocratic and question his claims of neutrality as an electoral umpire. I have reviewed the duplicate copies of the polling unit results with the uploaded results on the INEC I – REV and they corresponded with the results at the disposal of my party agents.

“It is beyond my understanding, therefore, why the Electoral Officer decided to stall the declaration of the winner from the collated and uploaded results. Thereby creating unnecessary tension in the area. I urge the Resident Electoral Commissioner to immediately declare the winner from the collated and uploaded election results on the INEC I -REV,” Onuoha said.