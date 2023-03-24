‘Incoming government must build enabling environment for private sector’

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Harvard Kennedy School Alumni Association of Nigeria (HKSAAN) has called on the incoming government to be people focused and build an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive.

Speaking at a dinner hosted by Harvard Kennedy School Alumni Association of Nigeria (HKSAAN) to welcome 64 students from 24 countries who embarked on the Africa Policy Trek to Lagos, President, HKSAAN, Mrs. Adora Ugwu said: “This Trek means that they will be meeting people from different countries in Africa in this case, they have done Nigeria and Ghana.

“Usually, on this Trek, they come to find out about the countries, public and private sectors, they want to understand governance, policy and culture. They visited Accra first and they now come to Nigeria. So as the alumni association we are hosting them.”

Speaking at the event, former chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and alumnus of HKS, Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui-Okauruan, advised the incoming government to create people-friendly policies for economic development.

She said: “The policy is at the heart of preparing a better quality of life for every Nigerian. What we do must translate to a higher level of disposable income to live at the very minimum, a decent life.

“I want the incoming administration to think in a very practical way and energise the talents that we have.

“So the government should build an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive. Anytime the government comes in, that is what we want. It is still what we want and therefore the appeal is to actually do it and keep hoping.”