Incoming government must be people focused -Harvard Kennedy School

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Harvard Kennedy School Alumni Association of Nigeria (HKSAAN), has called on the incoming government to be people focused and build an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive.

They disclosed this at a dinner hosted by HKSAAN in Lagos to welcome 64 students from 24 countries who have embarked on the Africa Policy Trek to Lagos.

Speaking at a dinner hosted by Harvard Kennedy School Alumni Association of Nigeria (HKSAAN), to welcome the students who have embarked on the Africa Policy Trek in Lagos, the President HKSAAN, Mrs. Adora Ugwu said:”This Trek means that they will be meeting people from different countries in Africa in this case, they have done Nigeria and Ghana.

“Usually, on this Trek, they come to find out about the countries, public and private sectors, they want to understand governance , policy and culture. They visited Accra first and they now come to Nigeria. So as the Alumni Association we are hosting them.”

A former chairman Federal Inland Revenue Service and Alumni HKS Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui-Okauruan, advised the incoming government to create people-friendly policies for economic development.

She said : “The policy is at the heart of preparing a better quality of life for every Nigerian. What we do must translate to a higher level of disposable income to live at the very minimum, a decent life.

“So if we don’t focus on growing economies, providing jobs and ensuring that whatever we do truly translates, we are not just discussing a higher growth therefore but when you call the person on the street four years after the administration that comes in work. The person should say, “They tried”. At least I can eat three times a day. I can build my house and I don’t have to think about sending my children to school.

“I want the incoming administration to think in a very practical way and energize the talents that we have. Anytime the government touches it, it loses that essence. When people on their own touch it, it blows up. We want it to connect and the government can be such a huge enabler.

“So the government should build an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive. Anytime the government comes in, that is what we want. It is still what we want and therefore the appeal is to actually do it and keep hoping .

“So recognizing that this is about a collective result, recognizing that it is going to be tough , pick the one or two things that will really make a difference, don’t do too many things but for God’s sake, think of the people.”