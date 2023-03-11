IMO: Traders challenge NLC over strike as NUPENG orders tanker drivers to halt activities

•Commissioner alleges political agenda against govt

By Victor Ahiuma-Young &Alozie Chinonso

As the statewide indefinite strike declared in Imo state by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, entered the third day on Friday, market men and women operating under the umbrella of Imo State Amalgamated Market and Traders have protested against the strike even as the Imo state government accused the President of the NLC, Mr Joe Ajaero of using the labour to actualise a political agenda.

The NLC had Wednesday declared a statewide indefinite strike in Imo State over unpaid wages, violations of workers’ rights and others.

Following the declaration of strike, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, directed its Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, and other members to stop all fuel distributions and sales in Imo State. The power supply in the state has been disconnected from the national grid since Wednesday.

NUPENG in a letter to its leadership in Port Harcourt Zone, and State Chairperson, Imo State Coordinating Council of NUPENG, Owerri, lmo State, directed that PTD, Petrol Stations Workers, PSW, Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers, LPGAR, and all other allied workers in the value chain of petroleum products distribution in Imo state to shut down all forms of services to the State.

The letter signed by NUPENG General Secretary, Olawale Afolabi, reads in part “Following the barbaric attacks on our sacred democratic tradition of Nigeria Labour Movement by the anti-Labour government of Imo State during the recent State Delegates’ Conference of the Nigeria Labour Congress and consequent upon a clear directive from the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress to all affiliated Industrial Unions to mobilize members for total shut down of all services being rendered by the Nigerian workers in Imo State with effect from midnight of Wednesday, 8th March 2023, you are hereby directed to ensure total shut down of all services of NUPENG members in Imo State.

The leadership further enjoined the global labour movement community to strongly condemn the undemocratic, irresponsible and reprehensible attack on the peaceful gathering of Imo State workers to elect their leaders.

“The hiring of thugs and other undesirable elements by the agents of Imo State in the bid to install puppets as workers leaders in the State is barbaric, crude and condemnable in all ramifications.

“In furtherance of the above directive, I hereby write to direct you and other leaders of NUPENG in Imo State to mobilize and direct all our members who are Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), Petrol Stations Workers (PSW), Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers (LPGAR) and all other allied workers in the value chain of petroleum products distribution in Imo state to shut down all forms of services to and in the State with effect from Midnight of Wednesday, 8th March, 2023.”

Traders protest against strike in Imo

Market men and women operating under the umbrella of Imo State Amalgamated Market and Traders Association (ISAMATA) have however protested against the strike saying that the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero, was unmindful of the hardship they were currently facing by calling for a strike in Imo State.

The traders therefore vowed to resist any attempt by the Ajaero-led Labour or any other group that wants to worsen the excruciating hardship they were passing through as a result of high cost of fuel, cash crunch due to the Naira redesign, lack of power supply, among others.

Leading their members to protest to Governor Hope Uzodimma at the Government House in Owerri on Friday, President of ISAMATA, Comrade Ezeanochie Emmanuel, said that Ajaero was wrong to have called for strike in Imo when there was no need for such, insisting that their members would resist any plan to truncate the peace in the State.

Presenting their case at the Government House, the President of ISAMATA in Imo State, Comrade Ezeanochie Emmanuel said, “it is unreasonable for Joe Ajero to come to Imo State to inflict more difficulties on Imo people, especially the traders when he asked the Electricity Regulators to shut businesses and has equally directed fuel stations to close shop.

“Imo traders are suffering so much and incurring a lot of losses in their businesses, starting with the high cost of fuel, which is above N350 in Imo State, the Naira re-design where people buy their own money and now, there is no light and even the filling stations have been asked to also close down.

“We are ready to resist Joe Ajero and his cohorts to any level and even meet with him in a court of law”.

Adding their voices, the ISAMATA Chairman for Orlu zone, Comrade Mgbemere Udoka, that of Owerri zone, Comrade Okoko David and that of Okigwe zone, Comrade Ezeigwe Chikwendu, as well as the leader of Hausa Traders, Abdul Ibrahim and the Secretary of ISAMATA Imo State, Comrade Don Chris Okere, said that government should stop Ajaero from playing politics with Imo people because they were ready to resist his antics at all levels.

They acknowledged that Imo State was peaceful, hence they would not allow anybody to come to the State and cause unnecessary trouble. They lamented that the shutting down of electricity in Imo state in the last two days has led to losses of their perishable goods such as fish, tomatoes, onions and all such goods that require electricity for preservation.

The protesters displayed varying posters that read: “We need Peace in Imo State”; “Nigeria is Ours, Imo State is ours”; “We can’t die from this organized sufferings”; “The Traders say EDDC should give us Light”; “NLC please don’t add to our sufferings”; “Imo Traders say No to Ajero’s Evil Intentions”;

“Traders say no to Economic Strangulation in Imo State,” among others.

We will protect all Imo citizens — Gov Uzodimma

Governor Uzodimma who was unavoidably absent but was represented by his deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku, assured the leadership and members of ISAMATA of standing with them in their move towards resisting man-made difficulties they were facing in the state currently.

According to Prof Njoku, “The government will be happy that genuine traders make gains from their businesses, that civil servants get their salaries and entitlements at the end of the month and in the same manner pensioners get their full month pensions at the end of every month.

“The government has been sensitive to the need of the people and Governor Uzodimma’s government will stand up to resist any directive or order coming from anywhere that will impinge on the freedom and welfare and even livelihood of Imo citizens.

“It is regrettable and unfortunate that the recent directive for workers to go on strike, that electricity should be cut off from Imo people and that even filling stations should close their business to make things unbearable for Imo people, is coming from an Imo son who stays somewhere and dished out offensive directives.

“Wherever Joe Ajero may be hiding, he should be made to understand that there is a Government in Imo State and that Imo people have suffered enough from the time of Covid-19 to End#SARS# to banditry and unknown gunmen and now to the present circumstances and as a matter of fact nobody will be allowed to come to Imo State to add more harm to Imo people.

The Deputy Governor then urged the traders to go back to their work and businesses, assuring them government will protect them noting that “some of the problems such as the high price of fuel and the Naira redesign were not caused by the Imo State Government, rather by prevailing circumstances all over the federation.”

Ajaero using NLC to actualize political agenda —Imo state govt

Meanwhile, Imo State Government has disclosed that it was in possession of classified information indicating that the President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero, had a secret political agreement with some collaborators to use his office to actualize the governorship ambition of his kinsman.

The agreement, according to government was reached three weeks ago at Emekuku in Owerri North local government of Imo State where Ajaero allegedly accepted to work to destabilize the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

According to the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba, “the said kinsman who is a serial governorship aspiration spanning PDP and APGA, has already picked the form of one of the political parties for his ambition. It was also at the meeting that George Ofoegbu Ugochukwu, another kinsman of Ajaero and the governorship aspirant, was selected as the arrowhead of the battle as new NLC chairman in the State.

“The plan was for George who was picked by the serial governorship aspirant, to unleash strikes on the state administration so as to make it unpopular. From the information available to us, the strike declared by Ajaero is derived from the Emekuku agreement and therefore politically motivated. Also, to ensure that the plot succeeds at all costs, Ajaero has been moving from one labour leader to the other lobbying for support. It was because of the haste to activate the implementation of the agreement that made Ajaero to throw all caution to the wind by unilaterally imposing a Caretaker NLC Chairman on the State and declaring strike without any notice to the State government as demanded by Labour laws.

The Government is raising the alarm for Nigerians, especially the security agencies and labour leaders, to know that what is going on in Imo State has nothing to do with labour issues but the personal clannish ambition of one man. People should know that Ajaero is abusing his office, using NLC to run down this administration for the interest of his kinsman.

The manner the election of Imo NLC was botched, the way the same George was imposed as Caretaker Committee Chairman and the hasty declaration of the strike without notice, point to a premeditated agenda by Ajaero and his kinsman”.

Emelumba therefore called on Imo workers to be wary of the activities of Ajaero and his people before they are led astray. He further assured the workers that the State government would continue to give their welfare the priority it deserves.