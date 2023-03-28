Imo lawmaker, Arthur Egwim dies in Lagos after surgery

Member representing Ideato North Constituency at the Imo state House of Assembly, Arthur Egwim is dead.

He died after an unsuccessful surgery. The news of his demise filtered in on Monday.

According to a source: “They just broke the bad news to us this afternoon (Monday). He was flown abroad before for treatment. Money wasn’t the problem. The state government greatly assisted him to travel abroad for his medicals. It is very sad.”

Imo Speaker mourns

The speaker of the state House of Assembly, Emeka Nduka, has described the passing on of Egwim as shocking.

He noted in a statement that was the finest brains among the 27 lawmakers in the chamber.

The statement read, “With heavy heart, but with total submission to the will of God, we, the members of Imo State House of Assembly, wish to announce the death of one of our own, a ranking parliamentarian of note and a strong voice in IMHA, Rt. Hon Barr Innocent Arthur Egwim, who untill his death he represented Ideato State Constituency,, whose sudden death took place on Monday, the 27th March, 2023 after a brief illness.

“Imo House of Assembly has indeed lost one of its finest and best brains. His demise will for a long time create a vacuum in the House.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace and may God grant his wife and members of his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. We’ll miss him dearly. The burial arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.”