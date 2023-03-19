Imo INEC staff abducted, upturning Aboh Mbaise LGA results — PDP alleges

PDP and its colour flags

By Chinonso Alozie,Owerri

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Sunday alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INC, officials, have been abducted from the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, LGA, of Imo state, and taken to an unknown destination by suspected agents of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The PDP, State Publicity Secretary, Collins Opuozor, made this known to newsmen in Owerri.

The main opposition party said the aim of the abduction was for the INEC, officials to rewrite the results of the areas from a hideout.

According to the party, “The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State alerts Nigerians that INEC officials posted to Aboh Mbaise LGA of the State for yesterday’s House of Assembly elections have been abducted by agents of Imo APC and taken to a location in Owerri, ostensibly Douglas House, where they are currently rewriting the results in favour of APC.

“From the results declared at the various polling units in Aboh Mbaise, transmitted to iREV Portal and sent in by our agents, PDP overwhelmingly won the House of Assembly seat in the area with over ninety per cent of total votes cast.

“However, as final collation was being awaited at the Collation Center, armed forces thugs, security,y agents and Ebubeagu militiamen led by APC stalwarts stormed this venue in the middle of the night, attacked our Party agents and took away the INEC officials with election materials.

“This is madness exactly how Senator Hope Uzodinma wants his Party to win Aboh Mbaise. It is also what he is presently doing in the other LGAs of the State.”

“It is important to note that this travesty would have been averted if the INEC Electoral Officer in Aboh Mbaise had remained incorruptible and allowed the process to be freely concluded before dusk since all the units units’ results were ready earlier than 4 pm. Instead, to act a wicked script handed down by the regime of Senator Hope Uzodinma, INEC officials willfully delayed the process till it came to this messy point.

“Imo PDP, therefore, warns that any attempt to upturn the Party’s victory in Aboh Mbaise will be vehemently resisted.

“Our Party calls on INEC to immediately announce the PDP candidate, Ezinwa Pincewill Ugochukwu Amuchie, winner of the Aboh Mbaise State Constituency election in line with the majority votes of the constituents, “they said.