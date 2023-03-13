Imo Catholic priest calls for cancellation of presidential election 

The Catholic priest’s in a group photograph at the just concluded 35th AGM of Nigeria Catholic Diocesan priests’ Association, NCDPA) held in Calabar , the Criss River state capital

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The Spiritual Director of the Cananland Adoration Counselling Centre popularly known as E-DEY WORK, Reverend father Magnus Ebere, has called for the cancellation of the 2023 Presidential election and the conduct of a fresh election.

Reverend Father Ebere, made this call at his Cananland Adoration Counselling Centre, at Onicha, in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo state, last Wednesday.

He alleged that the presidential election did not meet national and international standards. Therefore, it was the view of the Catholic priest that the election was shameful.

According to him, “I foresee many nations emerging from this country if things continue the way they are going on now. The best thing to do is to remove the INEC Chairman Yakubu, cancel the Presidential election, and conduct a fresh one with another person to supervise it.

“We appealed to Nigerians particularly the youths who trooped en mass to exercise their franchise not to be discouraged at what happened as the outcome of the voting exercise last two Saturdays, things will surely work out for the good of the people and nation.”

“It is not over until it is over. We remember that President Muhammadu Buhari promised that he will give the nation the most peaceful, internationally accepted elections this year so we urged – Nigerians to wait for the President to fulfill his promises.

“What happened last two Saturdays fell short of national and international expectations as it was a charade and shamefully disappointing experience exercise. This is the first time in the history of elections in Nigeria that results were announced and everywhere seemed to be a graveyard even the birds of the air, trees, animals, and human beings went cold as if they were all mourning,” the clergy said.