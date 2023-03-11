I’m used to men making regular sexual advances at me – Eze Stephanie Ada

‘Frustration almost made me abandon my acting career’

By Benjamin Njoku

Being beautiful comes with a lot of challenges and rising actress Eze Stephanie Ada knows better.

The Imo State-born damsel, who made her acting debut in 2017, starring in the movie “Wrath of God” says she has come to accept as her fate, a situation where men make sexual advances at her on a regular basis.

Though she has never experienced sexual harassment in the movie industry, the tall caramel coloured actress confesses that there is no day she steps out of her house without someone admiring or wanting to have a relationship with her.

For Ada, it has become an integral part of her life, where men are making advances at her.

“It’s normal for me now, not just in the movie industry.

“ In fact, it has become part of my everyday life. There’s not a day I step out of my house that I don’t have men admiring me or someone that wants to have something to do with me.

“It’s something that I am used to, and I know how to handle them. I have turned down many men who were making advances at me, ” Ada echoed in a chat with our reporter.

Making her acting debut, the beautiful actress said she resolved never to exchange her body for a movie role,

“I have always reminded myself that if it gets to a point where I have to trade my body for a movie role, I will just give up my acting career. For how long will I continue to do it?” the actress stated.

The actress believes she’s living her dream, as she has always wanted to be an actress from childhood.

According to her, her big dream is not only to make a name in Nollywood but also, to be one of the big stars in Hollywood.

“I travelled out of the country to hone my talent in acting. My main goal wasn’t to join Nollywood, but to star in Hollywood films. That was part of the reasons I travelled out of the shores of this country to study film production,” Ada added.

The actress also recalled how she almost gave up her acting career because of frustration.

She narrates: “It wasn’t easy at the initial stage of my acting career. At a point, I almost gave up my dream, resolving to travel out of the country to look for something else to do for a living. But My mum stood by me and encouraged me never to give up so easily.”

On her ideal man, Ada said she prefers a quiet relationship with someone who’s not in the movie industry. According to her, “Someone that will face his own career while I face mine. That’s the kind of man I want to spend the rest of my life with”.The actress admits finding her soulmate, but remarks that “Until he proposes to me, I believe I am still single.”