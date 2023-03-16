I’m supporting candidates for 2023 elections, not parties – Dogara

By Miftaudeen Raji

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara said he is only supporting candidates for the 2023 general elections regardless of their political parties.

Dogara disclosed this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday.

When asked whether he is a PDP or an APC member, the former Speaker said he does not belong to any political party at the moment.

He said, “I am supporting candidates; I am not doing any political party for now, I am supporting candidates.

“Everybody knows that I backed Atiku Abubakar for the Presidency for reasons I told the whole world but in Bauchi State before the primaries were concluded, I had supported the aspiration of Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar who is the current APC governorship candidate and I have my candidates for the House of Assembly in my constituency.

“I have Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates that I helped midwife into those positions, and I can’t abandon them for political stability.”

Dogara said he is not politically unstable, noting that his support for candidates across party lines does not make him an “unstable character.”

The former Speaker, however, opposed the reelection of the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, of the PDP, and expressed support for the APC governorship candidate, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, in the March 18 election in Bauchi State.

Recall that Dogara defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in protest against the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Dogara, after his defection, declared support for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.