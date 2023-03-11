I’m still in Kano gov. race – ADP flag bearer, Sha’aban

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano State Governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party, ADP, Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada has over the weekend said he is still in the governorship race shifted till next week.

Sha’aban, who doubles as a member representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives said he has not withdrawn his candidature as it is been insinuated in some quarters.

He stated this during an interactive session with some selected journalists from some radio stations based in Kano.

Sha’aban said he is committed to participating in the gubernatorial election, which is why, at the first instance, he joined the race to slug it out with other contestants and with the aim to govern Kano and not to withdraw for anybody.

The ADP Governorship hopeful said so far indicators have shown that he is the most competent and prepared candidate because he is not the political godson of any body, and as such, he is not withdrawing for any candidate.

He said it doesn’t make sense to withdraw for candidates who are godsons of some prominent politicians.

Sha’aban however promised to increase the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR of the state from 2 billion to 10 billion monthly while also pointing out that part of his mission is to make Kano a hub for exports to the West and Sub-Saharan Africa, especially fish among others.