I’m still contesting – ADC female candidate

…declares support for Dikko, APC Guber candidate

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The House of Assembly Candidate for Katsina Local Government under the African Democratic Congress has dissociated herself from the purported alliance of the party with the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the March 19 governorship and house of assembly polls in Katsina State.

Hauwa, who is the only female candidate in Katsina State for the 2023 general elections said she received the news with great shock, describing it as sad and unwise.

Hon. Hauwa debunked the claim at a press conference held in her office on Thursday.

Consequently, she urged her supporters and the general public to disregard the purported claim from some members of the ADC that she has joined the PDP, thereby withdrawing from the race to represent Katsina Local Government in the State House of Assembly.

Against the backdrop of the development, Hon. Hauwa has declared her support for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Dikko Umar Radda, whom she said possesses a better prerequisite for good governance among all the contenders for the plum job.

According to some online reports, the governorship candidate of the ADC, Ibrahim Trader, had on Wednesday alleged that he arrived at a consensus with all the candidates of the party to en masse mobilize and support the governorship candidate of the PDP, Sen. Yakubu Lado and other candidates of the leading opposition party.

While denying the claim Hauwa said:

“I want to state it emphatically that I, Hon. Hauwa Lawal Jibirin, the ADC House of Assembly candidate for Katsina Local Government, is not a party to the unholy alliance and I want my supporters and the electorates to know that I am still in the race.

“I joined politics with the sole aim to champion the cause of the downtrodden, women, youths, and vulnerable people in society, and I will never abandon the noble cause or betray the trust of this segment of the society for any pecuniary interest.

“The development is shameful and saddening and another evidence of transactional politics which has become prevalent among our politicians to the detriment of the people they claim to be working for.

“Many of our women and youths in Katsina, despite being industrious and talented, are worse off in meeting their daily needs due to unfavourable government policies. This trend is what I seek to reverse if I am elected as a member of the State House of Assembly on Saturday, March 18th.

“If a former governor of Katsina State on the platform of PDP, Ibrahim Shehu Shema who is regarded and celebrated across the state as the architect of modern Katsina State, can distance himself from the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the forthcoming gubernatorial election, it will be an absurdity for any leader of other political parties to team up with PDP and its candidate.

“I urge all the registered voters who are lovers of progress and development in Katsina local government to troop out on Saturday, March 18th, and cast their votes for my candidature on the platform of ADC for people oriented representation in the Assembly.

“Similarly, since the ADC gubernatorial candidate has abandoned his mandate to join PDP and the need to have a governor in the state to work with, when I am elected into the State House of Assembly, also having studied and examined all the gubernatorial candidates in Saturday election, it is important to point out that APC gubernatorial candidate, Dikko Umar Radda possess the prerequisite for good governor despite the fact that I have not met him before.

“I therefore appeal to all the women, youths and supporters of good governance across the state to support Dikko Radda as the next governor on Saturday by casting their votes for APC in the gubernatorial election.”