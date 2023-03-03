I’m not planning dinner for Sanwo-Olu — Chisco boss 

By Henry Ojelu

Chairman and Chief Executive of Chisco Group of Companies, Chidi Anyaegbu, has debunked the rumour that he is hosting a dinner for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Anyaegbu said that the purported dinner notice slated for Sunday March 5, 2023, which has since gone viral on social media was false and intended by rumour mongers to mislead the public.

He said: “I have the utmost respect for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whose name was mentioned as a guest on the invitation card but I am not the organiser of the dinner.”