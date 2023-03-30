I’m married, Davido confirms marriage with Chioma

Nigerian artist, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has confirmed his marriage to his partner, Chioma Rowland.

Davido who disclosed this in an interview he had with a skit maker, Kiekie, on Thursday, also talked about his musical long break and a new project, ‘Timeless’.

The singer took a break from social media following the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

He said, “I have had a lot to think about, time to rest, reflect on a lot of family time. Time to make music again.

“Before I went on break, I actually had an album ready. I had it all ready, but we redid the album. I travelled, I am married. A lot of different things, but we are ready to get back on the road.”