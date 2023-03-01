I’ll work day and night to make Nigeria better – Tinubu

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed to make Nigeria great. Tinubu disclosed this on Wednesday moments after he received the Certificate of Return.

The Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu handed the Certificate of Return to Tinubu having declared him the winner of the presidential election.

Tinubu won 12 states, his closest rival Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic PDP, also won 12 states.

The candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi won 11 states including FCT while the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso won one state.

Tinubu polled 8, 794, 726 while Atiku garnered 6,984,520. Obi scored 6,101,533 and Kwankwaso got 1, 496, 687.

However, while making his remarks after receiving the Certificate of Return, Tinubu opined that he would do everything possible to make Nigeria better.

On those grieving, he extended a friendship hand, noting that his heart and doors are open for them. He appealed for team-work, saying that with togetherness Nigeria will be great again.

His words: “Where there is hunger, let’s chase huger away from our midst. Let’s come together to achieve great things.