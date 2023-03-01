I’ll work day, night, Tinubu assures Nigerians

.Pledges opens door policy, wealth creation, jobs

Omeiza Ajayi & Favour Ulebor, Abuja

President-Elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu has promised to hit the ground running as soon as he assumes office, saying he will work day and night.

Speaking after he received his Certificate of Return on Wednesday in Abuja, Tinubu said he will work to the utmost of his ability to make the country better.

“By taking this certificate, I assume a sacred duty I shall never ignore.

“To you the people, especially the youths, I will work day and night. I will work to the utmost of my ability to make Nigeria better”, he stated.

Tinubu as well as his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima received their Certificates of Return from the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who was the Chief Returning Officer for last Saturday’s Presidential election.

In his speech titled, “To serve the people”, the President-Elect noted that the road has been long. “Yet, we walked it. The battle has been hard fought. Yet, we won it”, he said.

According to him, the destiny of the nation depends on the ability of Nigerians to shed the artificial restrictions of bias and prejudice “so that we live fully unto our democratic creed that no one is innately superior or entitled to greater rights and opportunities than any other Nigeria”.

“Very soon, this nation shall witness a young person standing before you holding this great symbol of democracy and national leadership. We shall see a woman standing before you, holding this certificate as its owner. We shall experience someone from a tribe that many people have tried to dismiss as somehow beginning disqualified for this high office”.

Turning to those who did not support his aspiration, Tinubu said; “For this to be a victory at all, it cannot simply be a victory for one man or even one party. It must become a victory for all Nigerians who are committed to a greater society.

“I know many did not vote for me. And you are disappointed that your candidate is not where I now stand.

“I understand you are hurt. To you, I extend the embrace and comfort of one family member to another.

“This great project called Nigeria beckons to us all. It is bigger and more important than any partisan divide.

“To my supporters, I ask you to continue to have faith in the mission that we have articulated.

“To those who didn’t support me, I ask that you not allow the disappointment of this moment to keep you from realizing the historic national progress we can make by joining hands and hearts in a common endeavour to pull this nation through.

“In a phrase, I am asking you to work with me. I may be the presidential election but I need you. More importantly, Nigeria needs you. My heart and my door are open to you.

“I ask you to come in so that we may begin the task of rebuilding our national home together, day by day, brick by brick.

“Where there is poverty. Let us create prosperity and jobs. Where there is hunger. Let us feed the people, chasing hunger from their midst. Where there is now scarcity, let us rediscover abundance. Where there is brutality, may we replace it with brotherhood. Where violence stalks the land, may we establish peace?

“Where others have erected temples to hatred and bias, may we construct permanent monuments to compassion and abiding affection.

“History will record this day as the moment when I officially stood before you as president-elect”, he stated.